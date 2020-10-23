Skip to main content
Published on Nov 23, 2020

Erratum: Burst Beliefs – Methodological Problems in the Balloon Analogue Risk Task and Implications for Its Use

by Kristel De Groot
Published onNov 23, 2020
During the copy-editing phase, a rounding error occurred in the conversion of Table 1, leading to the numbers in Column F and G being incorrectly cut off to two decimals rather than displaying the full five. Due to this conversion error, the transition from positive to negative expectation values was obscured. This error has been corrected.

Additionally, a reference to footnote 1 was missing on page 5 of the PDF version and under “The Normative Solution” of the web version. The missing footnote has been added.

Furthermore, three citations which were present in both the author’s submitted version and the web version, were absent in the PDF.

  1. Maia & McClelland (2004) on page 2, after citations to Brand et al. (2006), Buelow & Suhr (2009), and Figner et al., (2009).

  2. Schonberg et al. (2011) on page 2, after citations to De Groot & Thurik (2018), Gu et al. (2018), and Schmidt et al. (2019).

  3. Young & McCoy (2019) on page 7, after citations to Dijkstra et al. (2020), Tobin (1958), and Weller et al. (2019).

The missing citations have been added.

Finally, some errors in the bibliography have been corrected.

To view the original text, see https://archive.jtrialerror.org/pub/burstbeliefs/release/2

