Open Access Policy

Summary

All content published in the Journal of Trial and Error is fully Open Access: immediately freely available to read, download, and share. We adhere to the Bethesda Statement on Open Access Publishing.

All material published by the Journal of Trial & Error (unless explicitly stated otherwise) is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0).

The copyright for articles published by the Journal of Trial & Error always remains with the author.

The Bethesda Statement on Open Access Publishing

Definition of Open Access Publication



An Open Access Publication is one that meets the following two conditions:



1. The author(s) and copyright holder(s) grant(s) to all users a free, irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual right of access to, and a license to copy, use, distribute, transmit and display the work publicly and to make and distribute derivative works, in any digital medium for any responsible purpose, subject to proper attribution of authorship , as well as the right to make small numbers of printed copies for their personal use. 2. A complete version of the work and all supplemental materials, including a copy of the permission as stated above, in a suitable standard electronic format is deposited immediately upon initial publication in at least one online repository that is supported by an academic institution, scholarly society, government agency, or other well-established organization that seeks to enable open access, unrestricted distribution, interoperability, and long-term archiving (for the biomedical sciences, PubMed Central is such a repository).



Notes:



1. Open access is a property of individual works, not necessarily journals or publishers.



2. Community standards, rather than copyright law, will continue to provide the mechanism for enforcement of proper attribution and responsible use of the published work, as they do now.

Terms

Therefore, authors who publish with the Journal of Trial & Error agree to the following terms: