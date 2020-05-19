All content published in the Journal of Trial and Error is fully Open Access: immediately freely available to read, download, and share. We adhere to the Bethesda Statement on Open Access Publishing.
All material published by the Journal of Trial & Error (unless explicitly stated otherwise) is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC BY 4.0).
The copyright for articles published by the Journal of Trial & Error always remains with the author.
Definition of Open Access Publication
An Open Access Publication1 is one that meets the following two conditions:
1. The author(s) and copyright holder(s) grant(s) to all users a free, irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual right of access to, and a license to copy, use, distribute, transmit and display the work publicly and to make and distribute derivative works, in any digital medium for any responsible purpose, subject to proper attribution of authorship2, as well as the right to make small numbers of printed copies for their personal use.
2. A complete version of the work and all supplemental materials, including a copy of the permission as stated above, in a suitable standard electronic format is deposited immediately upon initial publication in at least one online repository that is supported by an academic institution, scholarly society, government agency, or other well-established organization that seeks to enable open access, unrestricted distribution, interoperability, and long-term archiving (for the biomedical sciences, PubMed Central is such a repository).
Notes:
1. Open access is a property of individual works, not necessarily journals or publishers.
2. Community standards, rather than copyright law, will continue to provide the mechanism for enforcement of proper attribution and responsible use of the published work, as they do now.
Therefore, authors who publish with the Journal of Trial & Error agree to the following terms:
Authors retain copyright to the work, and agree to license the work under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License, which allows others to access, remix, and share the work for any purpose, given that an acknowledgement of the initial publication in this journal and the author are present.
Authors grant the Journal of Trial & Error right of first publication of the peer reviewed & typeset work.
On the condition of an acknowledgement of its initial publication in this journal, authors are allowed to enter into separate, additional contractual arrangements for the non-exclusive distribution of the journal’s published version of the work (e.g., publish it in a book or post it to an institutional repository).
Authors are permitted and encouraged to post their work online (e.g., in institutional repositories or on their website) prior to and during the submission process.
The Journal of Trial & Error will publish the article with no access restrictions.