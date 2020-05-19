Legal Status

The Journal of Trial & Error is administered by the non-profit organization by the same name based in the Netherlands. As such and under Dutch law, we remain a charitable institution and have an ANBI status (Algemeen nut beogende instelling).

Statutory Name: Stichting Journal of Trial and Error

Fiscal Number (RISN): 861459477

IBAN: NL96BUNQ2057101282

BIC: BUNQNL2AXXX

Board Members: Martijn van der Meer (Chairman), Maura Burke (Treasurer), Sarahanne Field (General Board Member).

Rewarding Policy: In addition to our necessary operational fees, the board identifies members who are to be reimbursed by the Journal of Trial and Error. These members receive modest reimbursement for their time. The Journal of Trial and Error does not offer competitive salaries. The board determines all reimbursements in yearly meetings, where each board member has one (1) vote.

Policy Plans

Download the Policy Plan of the Stichting Journal of Trial and Error here or down below.

Financial Reports



