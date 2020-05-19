Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Articles
caret-down
Publish With Us
caret-down
Masthead
caret-down
Work With Us
Blog
Center
Issue 1
Download the entire issue here, or read the articles individually below.
Journal Of Trial and Error Volume 1 Issue 1.pdf
17 MB
Editorials
by
Sean Devine
,
Max Bautista Perpinyà
,
Valentine Delrue
,
Stefan Gaillard
,
Thomas F. K. Jorna
,
Martijn van der Meer
,
Lottricia Millett
,
Chelsea Pozzebon
, and 1 more
Science Fails. Let’s Publish
by
Rebecca C. Sindall
and
Dani J. Barrington
Fail Fast, Fail Forward, Fail Openly: The Need to Share Failures in Development
Empirical/Reflection
by
Julie Leboeuf
,
Stine Linden-Andersen
, and
Jonathan Carriere
Alcohol Cues and their Effects on Sexually Aggressive Thoughts
Connections
Comments (1):
Ruud Abma
Reviews (2):
Alexa Ruel
& 1 other
•
Alexa Ruel
& 1 other
by
Ruud Abma
Experiment and Fail: a Comment on “Alcohol Cues and their Effects on Sexually Aggressive Thoughts”
A Comment on "Alcohol Cues and their Effects on Sexually Aggressive Thoughts"
Connections
Reviews (1):
Sean Devine
& 1 other
by
Juliane Traxler
,
Roxane V. Philips
,
Andreas von Leupoldt
, and
Johan W. S. Vlaeyen
Trial and Error (-Related Negativity): An Odyssey of Integrating Different Experimental Paradigms
Connections
Comments (1):
Maarten Derksen
Reviews (1):
Kristel De Groot
& 1 other
by
Maarten Derksen
Reflection on "Trial and Error (-Related Negativity)"
Connections
Replies (1):
Thomas F. K. Jorna
Reviews (1):
Stefan Gaillard
& 1 other
Meta-research
by
Kristel De Groot
Burst Beliefs – Methodological Problems in the Balloon Analogue Risk Task and Implications for Its Use
Connections
Reviews (1):
Michael Young
& 1 other
Supplements (1):
Kristel De Groot
by
Nicole Nelson
Towards an Expanded Conception of Publication Bias
Rejected Grant Applications
by
René H. F. P. Bekkers
Global Giving
Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research - Vici scheme application 2019
by
Veronika Cheplygina
CrowdDetective: Wisdom of the Crowds for Detecting Abnormalities in Medical Scans
Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research - Veni scheme application 2018
An initiative by the Center of Trial & Error
About
Legal
Submit
Questions
Blog
Legal Status
For Authors
Why PubPub?
Manifesto
Open Access Policy
FAQ
ISSN (Online) 2667-1204
Editorial Board
Retractions and Corrections Policy
RSS
Legal
Published with