Editorial Board

This is the current editorial board for the Journal of Trial & Error.

For submitting articles, please see our submission portal.

For questions regarding a (possible) submission, please email our Editor-in-Chief.

Editor-in-Chief

Maura C. Burke

https://orcid.org/0000-0003-0851-1393

burke(at)trialanderror.org



Psychology

Stefan Gaillard

Stefan Gaillard specializes in failure, uncertainty, and erroneous claims – both in science and society. He is one of the co-founders of the Journal of Trial and Error and currently works on the special issue on scientific failure in the health domain.

https://orcid.org/0000-0003-1956-7325

gaillard(at)trialanderror.org

David Grüning

David is currently a PhD student at Heidelberg University & GESIS bridging the gap between Cognitive Psychology & Measurement Theory.

He is Editor of the Psychology section of the Journal of Trial & Error, striving to embrace the Center's openness concept of publishing & academic exchange for Psychology.

https://orcid.org/0000-0002-9274-5477

gruening(at)trialanderror.org

Metascience

Sarahanne Field

Sarahanne's a metascientist who conducts research on the science reform/open science movement, debates and controversies in the community, and the practices they engage in. She's not only interested in what goes wrong with science, but in how and why it has gone wrong.

https://orcid.org/0000-0001-7874-1261

field(at)trialanderror.org

Rejected Grant Applications

Vanessa Trindade Bortoluzzi

bortoluzzi(at)trialanderror.org