Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Articles
caret-down
Publish With Us
caret-down
Masthead
caret-down
Work With Us
Blog
Center
Erratum: Burst Beliefs – Methodological Problems in the Balloon Analogue Risk Task and Implications for Its Use
by
Kristel De Groot
KD
Published: Nov 23, 2020
An initiative by the Center of Trial & Error
About
Legal
Submit
Questions
Blog
Legal Status
For Authors
Why PubPub?
Manifesto
Open Access Policy
FAQ
ISSN (Online) 2667-1204
Editorial Board
Retractions and Corrections Policy
RSS
Legal
Published with