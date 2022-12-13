Journal of Trial & Error





There is a gap between what is researched and what is published.

The Journal of Trial & Error aims to close that gap.





Goals

In scientific practice, trial and error is a fundamental process of learning and discovery. Therefore, JOTE aims to make public the lessons of the struggles in research. JOTE is convinced about the productive role of errors, and so we aim to publish answers to the question “what went wrong?” in the form of short communications (empirical articles), and to problematize this question by reflection on those errors (reflection articles). JOTE also welcomes reports of methodological challenges, suggestions, or technical flaws that carry relevant information for the field to which they belong (meta-research articles). Finally, to further open up the black box of academia, we publish rejected grant applications and peer-reviews.





Read our editorial to learn more about JOTE’s goals, and the benefits of publishing errors.